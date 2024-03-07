Colt DCS Expands Digital Frontier in India with Ambattur Hyperscale Data Centre by 2027

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global leader in hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has announced its plan to further penetrate the Indian market by acquiring a 10-acre plot in Ambattur, aiming to establish a hyperscale data centre by 2027. This initiative is set to bolster India's position as a digital crossroads between the East and the West, supporting the country's ambition to become a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion in a Thriving Digital Hub

As India's fifth-largest city by GDP and population, Ambattur is emerging as a vital digital hub with the nation's highest network speeds and significant fibre network connections globally. Colt DCS' new venture will provide the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the rapid digitalisation of industries within the region, offering 70 MW of IT capacity to support mass cloud adoption, AI, and other emerging technologies.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Local Economy

Advertisment

In line with its global strategy, Colt DCS is engaging with local contractors and supply chains to minimize environmental impact and stimulate economic growth in Ambattur and the surrounding areas. This approach reflects Colt DCS' commitment to sustainability, aiming to reduce scope 3 emissions and incorporate sustainable design principles in the construction of the data centre.

Supporting India's Digital Transformation

With this expansion, Colt DCS doubles down on its investment in the Indian data centre market, recognizing the significant growth potential driven by increased digitisation and the adoption of cloud services. The Tamil Nadu State Government's proactive stance on developing Ambattur as a premier destination for data centres plays a crucial role in this strategic move, promising a bright future for Colt DCS and its clients in the region.