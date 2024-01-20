Colorado Springs City Council Approves $40 Million in Bonds for Affordable Housing Project

In a decisive move, the Colorado Springs City Council has greenlighted a resolution to issue up to $40 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds. The finances will be directed towards the construction of the Royal Pines Apartments, a monumental project set to introduce 232 affordable rental units in the Briargate neighborhood.

Advertisment

Vote Outcome and Public Opposition

The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, despite a chorus of opposition from some residents. Concerns were aired about a potential surge in density, amplified traffic, increased noise, and foreseeable environmental impacts on local wildlife.

Addressing the 'Missing Middle'

Advertisment

The driving force behind the project is the aim to provide housing for the 'missing middle' earners. These are individuals and families who earn between 60%-150% of the area's median income but find themselves priced out of market-rate housing. Supporters of the development argue that it stands to benefit a range of essential workers - teachers, nurses, firefighters - by situating them closer to their workplaces.

Critics' Voices

Despite the noble intentions, critics have not been silenced. Residents of the adjacent Pine Creek neighborhood raised issues regarding transparency and questioned the demand for additional apartments, given the existing vacancies in the city. They expressed a desire for more involvement in the development process, calling for openness and stakeholder engagement.

The council's approval is an initial step. The actual development plan is yet to be submitted by DBG Properties, the project's developer. This future plan is expected to address finer details such as building layout, traffic access, and environmental considerations. As the path forward unravels, the city and its residents wait with bated breath for the next chapter in this unfolding saga of urban development.