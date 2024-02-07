Colorado Cities, Including Denver, Show Strong Economic Performance in Milken Institute Study

The Milken Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, has recently released a comprehensive study ranking the economic well-being of large cities across the United States. The report unveils a compelling snapshot of the country's economic landscape, with several Colorado cities, including Denver, showing strong performances.

Advertisment

Methodology of the Milken Institute Study

The study evaluated 200 large cities using an intricate matrix of 13 different measures. These measures were categorized into three broad areas: labor-market performance, high-tech impact, and access to economic opportunities. The metrics included job growth, affordable housing, and the presence of high-tech industries, providing a well-rounded evaluation of each city's economic health.

Among the Colorado cities that secured spots in the top 100, Colorado Springs leads the pack, claiming the No. 15 position. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area closely follows, sitting at No. 20. Interestingly, Denver's overall position has improved by eight spots since the previous year, indicating a robust economic standing in the face of challenging times. However, the city still grapples with hurdles in housing affordability and short-term job growth, ranking No. 135 and No. 181 respectively in these areas.

Other Colorado Cities on the Rise

Other Colorado cities that made their mark on the list include Fort Collins at No. 29, Boulder at No. 47, and Greeley at No. 93. With Boulder's position having slid since last year, it appears that not all Colorado cities have enjoyed equal economic success. Despite this, the general trend within Colorado's economic landscape is certainly one of upward momentum, as evidenced by the strong performances of its cities in the Milken Institute's ranking.