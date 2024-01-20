Colombo Port City Advocates for New Banking Regulations

The Colombo Port City in Sri Lanka, a special economic zone spanning 269 hectares on reclaimed land, is pushing for the establishment of banking and financial services regulations. These new rules would enable investors to conduct transactions in foreign currencies and engage with offshore partners without mandatorily converting or repatriating funds. Companies operating within the Port City are currently recognized as offshore entities under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act. They are seeking clarity on the application of Sri Lanka's retirement benefit schemes, such as the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Employees' Trust Fund (ETF), and gratuity, when compensating employees in foreign currencies earned abroad.

Current State of Affairs

At present, 30 companies, one bank, and an insurance firm hold 'authorised person' licenses to operate in the special economic zone. However, due to uncertainties surrounding revenue treatment and the applicability of retirement benefits for employees paid in foreign currencies, many large companies have been hesitant to commence operations.

Temporary Solutions and Future Plans

In 2022, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka introduced the Colombo Port City Investment Account (CPCIA) to facilitate business transactions in foreign currency. These accounts serve as temporary solutions until the Port City establishes permanent banking regulations. The Colombo Port City Economic Commission has also approved licenses for four offshore banks in the China-backed Colombo Port City area, generating an expected investment of 600 million dollars. Six land leases valued at 200 million US dollars have also been issued to investors.

Collaboration for Conducive Business Environment

The Colombo Port City is collaborating with various regulatory bodies to foster a business-friendly environment in the economic zone. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is a crucial stakeholder in this process, ensuring financial stability and clarity for investors. Furthermore, plans are in motion to set up an international commercial dispute resolution center and a duty-free mall. These developments aim to streamline investor transactions in foreign currency within the Colombo Port City.