en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Colombian Labor Minister’s Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp’s

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:59 am EST
Colombian Labor Minister’s Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp’s

Colombia’s Minister of Labor, Gloria Ines Ramirez, has voiced grave concerns about the challenging working conditions that women in the country’s flower companies and fish processing plants are grappling with. The situation presents a potential clash between government institutions and private corporations over labor practices in Colombia.

Van Camp’s Response

The Minister’s announcement sparked a significant response from Van Camp’s, one of the companies implicated in these allegations. The company has defended its practices, asserting its strict adherence to Colombian laws and regulations. Furthermore, Van Camp’s has announced plans to initiate legal action against the Minister. This move underscores the escalating tension between private entities and government officials.

Unionization Trends

Interesting trends are emerging in the labor landscape. In 2022, unions won more than 70% of their certification elections. A notable aspect of this trend is that workers of color are driving this growth—accounting for 100% of union growth. More than 2,000 petitions seeking union representation were filed with the National Labor Relations Board in fiscal 2022, a 53% increase from the previous year.

Legislative Reforms and Their Impact

Key legislative reforms, such as the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act, have played a crucial role in strengthening workers’ rights. These reforms have bolstered the ability of workers to form a union and engage in collective bargaining. However, despite these gains, the influence of organized labor is still far from what it used to be. In 2021, less than a tenth of workers were unionized.

 

0
Business Colombia Human Rights Watch Now
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopian Government Expands PPP Initiative to Housing Sector, Eyes 80,000 Units

By Ebenezer Mensah

Redtape Partners with ONDC: A Strategic Move Towards Democratising E-commerce

By Rafia Tasleem

ICICI Prudential AMC Gets RBI Nod to Acquire 9.95% Stake in Federal Bank

By Dil Bar Irshad

Signa's Restructuring: A Mirror to European Real Estate's Challenges

By Nitish Verma

Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run Hig ...
@Business · 18 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run Hig ...
heart comment 0
Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope
Indian Oil Marketing Companies’ Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Oil Marketing Companies' Shares Soar to Record Highs Amid Declining Crude Prices
Thromde Evicts Vendors from Kaja Throm: A Shift in Public Space Management

By BNN Correspondents

Thromde Evicts Vendors from Kaja Throm: A Shift in Public Space Management
US Stock Market: A Year in Review and Optimistic Outlook for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

US Stock Market: A Year in Review and Optimistic Outlook for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
2 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
2 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
4 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
7 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
7 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
8 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
8 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
10 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
12 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
10 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
27 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
36 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
40 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app