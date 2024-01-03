en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor

Irish League legend, Colin Nixon, has voiced out a positive outlook concerning the potential new investment for his former club, Bangor. He believes this investment can significantly propel their performance in the Premiership. Currently, Bangor comfortably sits in the third position in the Championship and is ambitiously eyeing to climb to the top tier.

Potential Investors and Impact on Bangor

The Seasiders are presently engaged in negotiations with potential Canadian and American investors. The establishment of a partnership with these investors could pour in a financial boost estimated to be close to £1m. This substantial investment is primed to fortify the team’s competitiveness on the pitch, improve their facilities, and strengthen community ties.

Full-time Football a Feasible Goal

Graham Bailie, Bangor’s chairman, has conveyed that full-time football could be a realistic goal for the club if this lucrative investment deal is secured. This sentiment resonates with the club’s aspirations for improved performance and positioning.

Influence of Investments on Irish Clubs

Other Irish clubs such as Coleraine, Carrick Rangers, Larne, and Glentoran have also recently welcomed investments, indicating a trend towards financial reinforcement in the Irish League. Nixon, who boasts a decorated career at Glentoran and later played for Bangor and Larne, though not currently coaching, remains devoted to the progress of the Irish League.

NIFL and Street Soccer NI Partnership

In other related news, the Northern Irish Football League (NIFL) has announced a partnership with local charity Street Soccer NI. This partnership aims to encourage football boot donations for the disadvantaged as part of a broader initiative to support those facing homelessness, unemployment, and other challenges through the medium of football.

0
Business Ireland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kristin Estok Ascends to Vice Presidency at Defense Contractor Axient

By Dil Bar Irshad

Johor Padu vs Central Database Hub: Clarifying the Difference

By BNN Correspondents

Ibrahim Fibres Shareholders to Vote on Digital Transformation in Upcoming EGM

By Rizwan Shah

Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector: Enhancing Energy Connectivity in 2023 and Beyond

By Hadeel Hashem

ADP: A Potential Dividend King in 2024 ...
@Business · 1 min
ADP: A Potential Dividend King in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar to Open New Location in Downtown Columbia

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar to Open New Location in Downtown Columbia
ADP on the Verge of Dividend King Status in 2024

By Waqas Arain

ADP on the Verge of Dividend King Status in 2024
PayPoint Plc Reinvests Dividend into Company Shares, Bolstering Shareholder Value

By Momen Zellmi

PayPoint Plc Reinvests Dividend into Company Shares, Bolstering Shareholder Value
Lockheed Martin Announces Leadership Shift and Secures Major Contract

By Muhammad Jawad

Lockheed Martin Announces Leadership Shift and Secures Major Contract
Latest Headlines
World News
Coco Gauff Kicks Off 2024 with a Stellar Victory at the Auckland Classic
37 seconds
Coco Gauff Kicks Off 2024 with a Stellar Victory at the Auckland Classic
Luiyi de Lucas Leaves Livingston: A Tale of Homesickness in Professional Football
52 seconds
Luiyi de Lucas Leaves Livingston: A Tale of Homesickness in Professional Football
Football 2024: A Year of Potential Record-Breaking Feats
57 seconds
Football 2024: A Year of Potential Record-Breaking Feats
Kocaeli's 'Barrier-Free Taxi': A Leap Towards Inclusive Transportation
1 min
Kocaeli's 'Barrier-Free Taxi': A Leap Towards Inclusive Transportation
Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability
2 mins
Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability
Lewis Dunk Returns to Brighton's Lineup Ahead of FA Cup Showdown
2 mins
Lewis Dunk Returns to Brighton's Lineup Ahead of FA Cup Showdown
Chandigarh Lifts Fuel Restrictions as Truckers’ Strike Ends
2 mins
Chandigarh Lifts Fuel Restrictions as Truckers’ Strike Ends
Navigating Hip Calcification: From Pain to Relief
2 mins
Navigating Hip Calcification: From Pain to Relief
Finding Personal Significance: An Insight into Logotherapy with Beria Bilge ener
3 mins
Finding Personal Significance: An Insight into Logotherapy with Beria Bilge ener
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
10 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app