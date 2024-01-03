Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor

Irish League legend, Colin Nixon, has voiced out a positive outlook concerning the potential new investment for his former club, Bangor. He believes this investment can significantly propel their performance in the Premiership. Currently, Bangor comfortably sits in the third position in the Championship and is ambitiously eyeing to climb to the top tier.

Potential Investors and Impact on Bangor

The Seasiders are presently engaged in negotiations with potential Canadian and American investors. The establishment of a partnership with these investors could pour in a financial boost estimated to be close to £1m. This substantial investment is primed to fortify the team’s competitiveness on the pitch, improve their facilities, and strengthen community ties.

Full-time Football a Feasible Goal

Graham Bailie, Bangor’s chairman, has conveyed that full-time football could be a realistic goal for the club if this lucrative investment deal is secured. This sentiment resonates with the club’s aspirations for improved performance and positioning.

Influence of Investments on Irish Clubs

Other Irish clubs such as Coleraine, Carrick Rangers, Larne, and Glentoran have also recently welcomed investments, indicating a trend towards financial reinforcement in the Irish League. Nixon, who boasts a decorated career at Glentoran and later played for Bangor and Larne, though not currently coaching, remains devoted to the progress of the Irish League.

NIFL and Street Soccer NI Partnership

In other related news, the Northern Irish Football League (NIFL) has announced a partnership with local charity Street Soccer NI. This partnership aims to encourage football boot donations for the disadvantaged as part of a broader initiative to support those facing homelessness, unemployment, and other challenges through the medium of football.