Coldwell Banker Commercial Announces Top Performers of 2023

Coldwell Banker Commercial, an Anywhere Real Estate brand, has announced the top performers within its network for the year 2023. These professionals and companies have been acknowledged for their exceptional sales performance that has helped to cement Coldwell Banker Commercial's position among the Top 20 firms in the United States, according to MSCI.

Celebrating Excellence at the 2024 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference Marketing Summit

The award recipients will be honored at the 2024 Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference Marketing Summit, set to take place on March 18 in Denver. This prestigious event serves as a platform to recognize those who have shown outstanding performance in their respective fields within the Coldwell Banker Commercial network.

The Pinnacle of Achievement: Number One Affiliate, Brokerage, and Office

The year's Number One Affiliate Company is Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt, Realtors. The Number One Brokerage Company is Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty, while the Number One Office is Coldwell Banker Commercial Metro Brokers. These entities have surpassed their peers in the network, setting benchmarks for others to strive for.

Commercial Elite: The Top-Performing Companies

Furthermore, fifteen companies have earned the honor of being designated as Commercial Elite, a title reserved for top-revenue companies within the network. Their exceptional performance in generating revenue has placed them among the elite within the Coldwell Banker Commercial network.

Individual Stars: The Top Professionals

Several individual professionals have also been recognized for their sterling sales performance within their respective specialties. Their impressive sales volumes have contributed significantly to the success of the Coldwell Banker Commercial sectors they represent.

With nearly 200 independently owned and operated affiliates and more than 3,000 professionals across the U.S. and internationally, the Coldwell Banker Commercial organization continues to be a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector.