Business

Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices

On Wednesday, German spot power prices experienced a remarkable surge, nearly doubling due to a combination of slowing wind speeds and increasing demand as a cold snap approaches. The baseload power price for Thursday delivery skyrocketed to 83 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), marking a 93% hike from the price for Wednesday delivery. This trend is also mirrored in the significant rise in week-ahead prices.

Fluctuations in Wind Power Output and Demand

German wind power output, an important factor influencing these prices, dwindled from the expected 42.7 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 26 GW for Thursday. Concurrently, power consumption in Germany is anticipated to climb by 4.1 GW to 58.5 GW on Thursday, driven by the incoming cold weather. This rise in demand isn’t confined to Germany alone; French power consumption is projected to increase by 1.3 GW to 58.6 GW.

Impact of Cold Snap on Power Consumption

The average power consumption for the coming week in Germany and France is expected to reach 60.3 GW and 74.7 GW, respectively. This increase is attributed to a return to the five-day work week and a significant temperature drop. The latter is particularly impactful in France, where many households rely on electricity for heating, thereby influencing electricity demand and, consequently, the prices.

Changes in the Power Market and CO2 Allowances

Alongside the spot market, the German year-ahead power contract witnessed an increase of 1.5% to 93.1 euros/MWh. Meanwhile, the French equivalent remained untraded after closing at 88.3 euros on Tuesday. European CO2 allowances for December 2024 also rose by 1.8% to 77.32 euros per metric ton.

Expansion of the German Solar Power Sector

Despite the fluctuations in wind power, the German residential solar power sector reported significant growth. Over a million new solar power systems with a combined capacity of 14 GW were installed in the previous year. This represents an 85% increase from the year before. According to the industry group BSW, Germany’s solar capacity currently stands at 82 GW, contributing to covering 12% of the annual power consumption in 2023.

In conclusion, the recent surge in German and French spot power prices is indicative of the intricate interplay between weather conditions, power outputs, and consumption trends. This event underscores the importance of diversifying energy sources, as Germany’s expanding solar power sector demonstrates.

Business Energy Europe
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

