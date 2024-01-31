Cognizant Beats Wipro to IT Contract with Asia's Largest Healthcare Company

Cognizant, a leading IT firm listed on the Nasdaq, has inked a deal to manage the IT infrastructure for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, reigning as the biggest healthcare company in Asia. The financial specifics and duration of the contract remain under wraps, but the alliance is largely viewed as a testament to Cognizant's formidable presence and command in the life sciences sector.

A Strategic Win for Cognizant

Surya Gummadi, the executive vice president and president of Cognizant Americas, underscored the company's dedication to facilitating Takeda's digital metamorphosis. Analysts, including Phil Fersht of HFS Research, credit Cognizant's triumph over competitors such as Wipro to its steady leadership and fresh investments in the life sciences market. Cognizant has reported substantial earnings from its health sciences business segment, while Wipro has encountered hurdles with senior leadership attrition and has grappled to secure large contracts.

Cognizant's Leadership Strategy

Cognizant's CEO, S. Ravi Kumar, is ardently pursuing big-ticket deals and has brought on board several high-ranking executives from major Indian IT companies, including a duo from Wipro, despite facing legal roadblocks over non-compete clauses. This strategic move has undoubtedly fortified Cognizant's position in the market.

In stark contrast, Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte is wrestling with a high attrition rate of senior executives, potentially leading to a dip in revenue. While Cognizant projects modest revenue growth, Wipro forecasts an impending drop in its annual earnings. This deal with Takeda has furthered the gap between the two IT giants, marking a significant win for Cognizant and a setback for Wipro.