en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cognitus Unveils Transformative Rebranding: A New Dawn in Business Transformation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Cognitus Unveils Transformative Rebranding: A New Dawn in Business Transformation

On January 12, 2024, Cognitus, a leading industry player and SAP gold partner, unveiled its transformative rebranding initiative. This significant step not only fortifies its position as a trusted SAP partner but also underpins its commitment to comprehensive business transformation. As an SAP-certified partner in Build, Sell, Service, and Run categories, the rebranding, encompassing a modern logo and updated brand elements, manifests Cognitus’s dedication to innovation, excellence, and growth acceleration.

A Visionary Leap Forward

The CEO of Cognitus, Pat Sathi, expressed that the rebranding symbolizes the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled value to clients. The rebranding is more than a simple facelift; it’s a reflection of the company’s strategic objectives and its vision for the future. Cognitus’s rebranding initiative is a testimony to its readiness to embrace change and drive transformation.

Rebranded Website: A Gateway to Transformation

The launch of the rebranded website is a significant part of this initiative. It serves as a robust platform offering a wealth of assets, resources, and products, thereby supporting businesses in planning their transformation journeys effectively. The rebranding process is designed to help businesses leverage the benefits of their SAP investments to the fullest, thus maximizing value.

Engaging Stakeholders in the Journey

Cognitus has extended an invitation to all stakeholders to be part of this exciting journey. Through its social media channels, it provides unique insights into the latest developments. The company prides itself on blending expertise and innovation to assist businesses in achieving growth and maximizing value. By offering tailored solutions and leveraging the latest SAP technologies, Cognitus gives its clients a competitive edge in their respective markets.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
In a significant architectural and cultural transformation, the Old London House building, located at 20-22 East London Street in Edinburgh, is poised to become the new home for the Italian Consulate and Cultural Institute. Previously housed on Nicolson Street, the Italian cultural entities will now find their haven in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town
Edinburgh's Old London House to Become New Italy House: Insite Group Takes the Helm
Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International
6 mins ago
Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International
Hermes International Reveals Status of Liquidity Contract with BNP Paribas
6 mins ago
Hermes International Reveals Status of Liquidity Contract with BNP Paribas
Music Industry Reshuffles: Executive Appointments and Promotions Across Various Companies
39 seconds ago
Music Industry Reshuffles: Executive Appointments and Promotions Across Various Companies
Imminent Closure of Market Village at Stratford Centre, London: Newham Council Steps In
1 min ago
Imminent Closure of Market Village at Stratford Centre, London: Newham Council Steps In
Bank of England Warns UK Life Insurers Over Use of Funded Reinsurance
1 min ago
Bank of England Warns UK Life Insurers Over Use of Funded Reinsurance
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
2 mins
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
2 mins
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
5 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
6 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
7 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
8 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
8 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
9 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
9 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
31 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
33 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app