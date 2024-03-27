Cocoa Harvest in West Africa Expected to Disappoint Amid Global Shortage

In Ivory Coast, the upcoming cocoa harvest season is anticipated to shrink by at least 17%, leading to concerns over supply shortages.

Globally, prices have surged to record levels due to adverse weather and disease affecting output, prompting calls for higher pay for farmers.

Challenges in Ghana's Cocoa Industry

Ghana's cocoa mid-crop, set to begin in July, is also facing challenges with a significant reduction in forecasted production. Smuggling to neighboring countries and funding issues for the country's regulatory body further exacerbate the situation.

Outlook for Cameroon and Nigeria

Cameroon's mid-crop outlook is cautiously optimistic following recent rains, although more precipitation is needed. Meanwhile, Nigeria faces delays in its mid-crop due to postponed rainfall, resulting in a lower-than-expected harvest.

Implications for Global Cocoa Market

The disappointing harvests in West Africa's largest cocoa-producing countries could exacerbate the global cocoa shortage, leading to higher chocolate prices. Farmers' demands for better pay highlight the need for sustainable solutions to ensure the future of cocoa production.