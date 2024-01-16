Cochise County’s New Tax Rule: Implications and Controversies

With the dawn of the New Year, businesses in Cochise County, Arizona, are grappling with the imposition of a new one-half cent transaction privilege tax (TPT). Though often misinterpreted as a sales tax, the TPT is, in fact, a levy imposed on businesses for the privilege of operating within the state. This tax hike, approved by a slim margin in a previous election, has been in effect since January 1.

The Sweep of the New Tax Rule

The new rate has a broad reach, affecting an array of business classifications. These include utilities, communications, retail sales, and various marijuana-related classifications, nudging the county's combined tax rate to 6.6 percent for these sectors. However, certain classifications face varying rates. Transient Lodging and Online Lodging Marketplace stand at 6.55 percent, Non-metal Mining at 3.75 percent, and a new Jet Fuel Excise Tax has been pegged at $3.66 per gallon. Prime contractors wanting to avail of the former 6.1 percent rate have to meet specific conditions.

Legal Challenge to the Tax

The new tax, however, is not without its share of controversy. It is currently under the scanner in court, facing allegations of election irregularities. Challengers of the election are required to submit their Opening Brief by February 2, laying out the reasons for invalidating the election results.

The Impact on Arizona Families

Meanwhile, officials from the Arizona Department of Revenue have announced that the Arizona Families Tax Rebate is subject to federal income tax, though exempt from Arizona income tax. This one-time payment of up to $750, announced by Governor Katie Hobbs, is expected to impact approximately 750,000 families across the state. These families, already wrestling with the financial implications of inflation, are now navigating their way through the new tax landscape.