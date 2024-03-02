Cochin Refinery and Shipyard Win Big at State Industrial Safety Awards 2023

Highlighting the paramount importance of workplace safety, the Department of Factories and Boilers under the State government has announced the winners of the 2023 Industrial Safety Awards. These prestigious accolades underscore the commitment of various sectors towards maintaining and enhancing safety protocols for their workforce. Among the notable winners, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s Cochin refinery and Cochin Shipyard, Ernakulam, have emerged victorious, setting benchmarks in their respective categories.

Exemplary Commitment to Safety

In a significant acknowledgment of their relentless pursuit of safety excellence, the Cochin refinery at Ambalamugal and Cochin Shipyard in Ernakulam have been honored in categories that recognize the efforts of big industries with substantial employee bases. The refinery's accolade in the chemicals, petroleum, petrochemical, rubber, and plastic sectors, alongside the shipyard's triumph in the engineering, automobile repairing and servicing, textiles, and coir sectors, highlight the diverse sectors' dedication to safety. These awards serve not only as recognition but also as a motivation for other industries to elevate their safety standards.

Recognition Across Sectors

The awards ceremony, designed to cover a wide array of industries, also saw St. Gregorios Cashew Industries from Kollam winning in the food and food products category, while St. Gobain India Pvt. Ltd., located in Palakkad, was adjudged the best in the other industries category. Moreover, individual accolades went to Rajagopal of HLL Lifecare Ltd., and Venugopal of Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), who were selected as the best safety workers. Mohammed Azad of FACT also received recognition as the best safety guest worker, emphasizing the critical role individuals play in fostering a culture of safety within their organizations.

Awards Ceremony to Celebrate Safety Achievements

The awards will be officially presented by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty at a special function scheduled at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday, March 4, coinciding with National Safety Day. This event not only honors the achievements of the past year but also serves as a rallying call for continued emphasis on safety practices across all sectors. By celebrating these successes, the event aims to inspire more organizations to strive for excellence in safety, ensuring the wellbeing of their workforce.

As industries continue to evolve and expand, the significance of maintaining robust safety protocols cannot be overstated. The Industrial Safety Awards 2023, by recognizing the efforts of leading organizations and individuals, play a crucial role in highlighting the importance of a safety-first approach. Looking ahead, it's imperative for all sectors to take note of these achievements and work towards creating safer work environments, thereby safeguarding the health and safety of their most valuable asset - their employees.