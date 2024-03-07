CNH Reman Revolutionizes Construction Industry with Cost-Efficient Parts and Unrivaled Warranty

In SPRINGFIELD, Mo., CNH Reman is transforming the construction sector by offering remanufactured parts that significantly reduce downtime and ownership costs, backed by an unparalleled warranty. and , CNH Reman's leading figures, emphasize the dual benefits of affordability and reliability their products bring to equipment owners and dealers alike.

Revolutionizing Cost Management

According to savings, CNH Reman's approach to remanufacturing parts not only ensures up to 35% savings compared to new parts but also enhances the lifecycle of construction machinery. This strategic pricing, coupled with a robust warranty program initiated in 2021, covers key brands like Case IH and New Holland for up to 24 months, significantly mitigating risk for owners and dealers.

Efficiency Through Innovation

With the construction industry facing a shortage of skilled technicians, CNH Reman's development of drop-in assemblies represents a significant leap forward. These assemblies, designed to meet or exceed original specifications, facilitate quicker and more efficient repairs, thus minimizing downtime. Collins highlights the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of opting for remanufactured assemblies over traditional rebuilds.

Impact on Dealers and Owners

Detra underscores the value proposition of CNH Reman's offerings—reduced costs, minimized liabilities, and enhanced focus on productivity for dealers and contractors. By providing warranty-protected parts, CNH Reman not only alleviates concerns over part failure but also ensures that dealers can expedite repairs, thereby optimizing their service operations.

As the construction industry continues to evolve, CNH Reman's innovative approach to remanufacturing parts stands as a testament to their commitment to efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This strategy not only benefits the immediate stakeholders but also sets a benchmark for sustainability and cost management in the sector. With CNH Reman leading the charge, the future of construction equipment maintenance looks more promising than ever.