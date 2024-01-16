CNH Industrial Overhauls Leadership Structure in Response to Market Dynamics

A significant reshuffling of the senior leadership has been announced by CNH Industrial, the umbrella corporation for the renowned Case and New Holland construction equipment brands. The restructuring follows a November 2023 announcement about a 5% cut in CNH's salaried workforce, owing to a drop in demand for its Case IH and New Holland agricultural machinery.

Introducing the Global Leadership Team

The reorganization ushers in an 11-strong Global Leadership Team (GLT) in place of the former Senior Leadership Team. The GLT will be entrusted with the company's operational decision-making, strategic direction, customer service, and management of its approximately 40,000 employees.

The slimmed-down GLT is anticipated to deliver more concentrated and accountable leadership, particularly in the agricultural, construction, and financial sectors of the business.

A Shift in Command

In the newly unveiled structure, several previous Senior Leadership Team members, including the regional presidents for North America, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, find themselves on the outside. Going forward, their associated regional and support function leaders will report directly to the GLT, a move engineered to amplify customer-centric decision-making.

New Roles and Promotions

As part of the restructuring, Fritz Eichler has been promoted to the position of Chief Technology Officer. Eichler will spearhead the development of CNH's technological and hardware platforms. The reshuffling is designed to bolster the company's operational efficiency, accelerate the delivery of strategic goals, and enhance shareholder value.

CNH CEO Scott W. Wine expressed assurance that the improved leadership structure would ensure CNH's long-term prosperity. Despite the company's recent challenges, including a 33% decline in first-quarter net income and decreased quarterly revenue, he remains optimistic about their diversified ag and energy portfolio, strategic footprint, and investments in the supply chain.