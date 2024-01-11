CNH Industrial and HD Hyundai to Accelerate Innovation in Construction Industry with New Joint Research Center

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of the construction industry, CNH Industrial and HD Hyundai have announced the expansion of their partnership through the establishment of a joint research center. Stationed in the United States, the CE Innovation Lab will serve as a hotbed for groundbreaking innovation, with a strategic focus on automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Exploring the Frontier of Construction Technology

The shared vision that drives this collaboration is to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies for the construction sector. The CE Innovation Lab will delve into the emerging trends and map out customer needs to identify potential opportunities for portfolio enhancements. The collaborative efforts extend beyond the lab, with both partners planning to co-develop new technologies and invest in innovative start-ups.

Exchange of Technological Expertise

Integral to this partnership is the symbiotic exchange of technological capabilities. HD Hyundai’s XiteSolution subsidiary will arm CNH with their patented AAVM+ 360-degree camera and radar system—a testament to the transformative potential of AI in the construction industry. In return, CNH will provide HD Hyundai with Global Navigation Satellite System technologies through its Hemisphere brand, showcasing its prowess in precision technology.

Aiming High in Partnership

The joint endeavor is not merely an alliance but a strategic maneuver that could lead to enhanced product offerings, improved market share, and long-term benefits in R&D. With this partnership, CNH aims to grow its construction business and establish itself as a technological authority in the industry. On the other hand, HD Hyundai, part of one of South Korea’s largest heavy industries conglomerates, is looking forward to leading the market through this collaboration.