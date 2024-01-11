en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CNH Industrial and HD Hyundai to Accelerate Innovation in Construction Industry with New Joint Research Center

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
CNH Industrial and HD Hyundai to Accelerate Innovation in Construction Industry with New Joint Research Center

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of the construction industry, CNH Industrial and HD Hyundai have announced the expansion of their partnership through the establishment of a joint research center. Stationed in the United States, the CE Innovation Lab will serve as a hotbed for groundbreaking innovation, with a strategic focus on automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Exploring the Frontier of Construction Technology

The shared vision that drives this collaboration is to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies for the construction sector. The CE Innovation Lab will delve into the emerging trends and map out customer needs to identify potential opportunities for portfolio enhancements. The collaborative efforts extend beyond the lab, with both partners planning to co-develop new technologies and invest in innovative start-ups.

Exchange of Technological Expertise

Integral to this partnership is the symbiotic exchange of technological capabilities. HD Hyundai’s XiteSolution subsidiary will arm CNH with their patented AAVM+ 360-degree camera and radar system—a testament to the transformative potential of AI in the construction industry. In return, CNH will provide HD Hyundai with Global Navigation Satellite System technologies through its Hemisphere brand, showcasing its prowess in precision technology.

Aiming High in Partnership

The joint endeavor is not merely an alliance but a strategic maneuver that could lead to enhanced product offerings, improved market share, and long-term benefits in R&D. With this partnership, CNH aims to grow its construction business and establish itself as a technological authority in the industry. On the other hand, HD Hyundai, part of one of South Korea’s largest heavy industries conglomerates, is looking forward to leading the market through this collaboration.

0
Business
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
In the wake of a recent incident where a door panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane, the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets ‘indefinitely’ has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry. This incident has led to heightened scrutiny of the US-based aerospace giant Boeing, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposing
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
29 mins ago
SEC Greenlights Bitcoin ETFs: A Step Towards Mainstreaming Cryptocurrency?
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
31 mins ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
13 mins ago
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Milestone for Cryptocurrency Investing
Gombe State Governor Takes Decisive Action on Bubayero Micro Finance Bank
22 mins ago
Gombe State Governor Takes Decisive Action on Bubayero Micro Finance Bank
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
26 mins ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
14 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
14 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
15 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
19 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
20 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
20 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
21 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
31 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app