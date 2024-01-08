en English
Business

CNG Antiques Rallies to Save Walton Market with Pin Badge Campaign

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
CNG Antiques Rallies to Save Walton Market with Pin Badge Campaign

Old Pier Street’s CNG Antiques, a cherished antique shop also known as Oh My Naze, has taken a stand against the planned discontinuation of the historical Walton Market. Through the release of ‘Save Walton Market’ pin badges, the shop has launched a campaign that reverberates with the community’s attachment to the market and its potential closure’s economic implications.

‘Save Walton Market’: More than Just Pin Badges

The ‘Save Walton Market’ pin badges represent more than just a piece of metal. They are symbols of support for a market deeply interwoven with the town’s history and local economy. The owners of CNG Antiques, known for their dedication to celebrating and preserving Walton’s history, have made these badges available to both locals and visitors alike. By wearing these badges, supporters show their commitment to keep the market’s legacy alive and vibrant.

Impact on the Local Economy

The Walton Market, a long-standing tradition, is not just a marketplace but a significant source of income for stallholders and a boost for local businesses. Market days draw crowds of visitors to Walton, positively impacting the town’s economic activity. The market’s potential closure, therefore, poses a threat not just to the stallholders’ livelihood but to the town’s economic vitality as a whole.

A Community’s Response to Change

The ‘Save Walton Market’ campaign is a testament to the community’s resilience in the face of impending change. The council’s announcement to discontinue the market has sparked a wave of concern and resistance amongst Walton’s residents. The campaign reflects this resistance, uniting the community in its fight to preserve a cherished local tradition and ensure the continuity of economic activity in Walton.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

