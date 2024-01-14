CNBC-TV18 to Exclusively Cover WEF 2024: Spotlight on ‘Rebuilding Trust’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 meeting in Davos, a prominent event on the global calendar, is set to bring together a diverse assembly of leaders, influencers, and innovators to address pressing challenges and shape global trends. CNBC-TV18 has announced that it will be providing exclusive coverage of the forum, inviting audiences worldwide to tune in for incisive insights into the discussions and dialogues that will define the global agenda.

WEF 2024: A Focus On ‘Rebuilding Trust’

This year’s WEF meeting centers around the theme of ‘Rebuilding Trust’ – a call to foster cooperation and confidence among global stakeholders in a rapidly changing world. This theme resonates with the current geopolitical and geoeconomic backdrop, reflecting the need for collective action and shared responsibility.

Notable Participants and Key Discussions

The 2024 WEF will feature a stellar line-up of speakers, including Emmanuel Macron, Greta Thunberg, Satya Nadella, Angela Merkel, Jack Ma, Elon Musk, Sheryl Sandberg, and Mark Zuckerberg. Over 100 Indian business leaders and heads of at least three PSUs are also slated to be present at the event. The vast array of topics to be addressed spans the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Red Sea crisis, climate change, artificial intelligence, and global economic challenges.

CNBC-TV18’s Coverage: Connecting Audiences to Davos

CNBC-TV18’s announcement of its exclusive coverage underscores its commitment to delivering in-depth, comprehensive reportage of world-changing events. By tuning in to CNBC-TV18 or engaging on social media using the hashtags #DavosWithCNBCTV18, #WEF2024, and #RebuildingTrust, audiences can stay informed and participate in the discussions, amplifying their voices on these crucial issues. The coverage will feature Shereen Bhan, a respected figure in media, thereby ensuring the delivery of insightful and nuanced perspectives.