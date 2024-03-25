CNBC Changemakers Summit 2024: Empowering Women in Business and Technology

On April 18, 2024, New York City will host the inaugural CNBC Changemakers Summit, a groundbreaking event celebrating women transforming business and technology. The summit will spotlight the first annual CNBC Changemakers list honorees and feature special guests, including U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who will share insights on closing the digital divide and empowering the next generation of women.

Trailblazers on the Frontline

Among the distinguished speakers, Priscilla Almodovar, CEO of Fannie Mae, stands out as the only Latina leading a Fortune 500 company. She brings over 30 years of experience in finance, advocating for equitable access to homeownership and quality rental housing. Jessica Berman, Commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League, will discuss her efforts in supporting players and enhancing fan experiences, leveraging her extensive background in sports law and community development. Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank, will share her journey as a multi-national board director and executive, emphasizing the importance of digital innovation in financial services.

Technology as an Empowerment Tool

The summit will also explore how advancements in technology, such as chat services and AI, are critical in scaling women’s economic development. Initiatives like the Chat for Women’s Livelihoods Accelerator by Turn.io, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, exemplify the potential of digital tools in enhancing women’s economic skills and market access. These efforts underscore the summit’s theme of leveraging technology to empower women in business and beyond.

Shaping the Future of Leadership

Conversations at the summit, led by CNBC anchors, will delve into inspirational stories of overcoming obstacles and actionable ideas for achieving structural change within organizations. This collaborative platform aims to redefine leadership and highlight the impact of women in reshaping business and technology landscapes. Attendees will leave inspired, equipped with strategies to foster inclusivity and innovation in their respective fields.

As the CNBC Changemakers Summit 2024 approaches, the anticipation grows for an event set to catalyze significant progress in the empowerment of women in business and technology. By highlighting successful women leaders and discussing the transformative power of technology, the summit promises to be a milestone in the journey towards a more inclusive and equitable future.