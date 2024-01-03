Club 135 Revamps Identity as ‘The Stock Exchange’, Promises a Redefined Nightlife Experience

A significant transformation is on the horizon for Club 135, a nightspot in Whitehaven, slated for February 2024. In an ambitious move set to redefine the local nightlife, the club will undergo a comprehensive renovation, rebranding, and reorientation of its services. The new establishment, to be christened The Stock Exchange, will discard the outdated 1990s-style nightclub motif in favor of a chic, modern New York-style layout and ambiance.

Redefining Nightlife with a Sophisticated Edge

Proprietor Mark Johnson has expressed a fervent aspiration to steer clear of the traditional nightclub model and provide a more refined nightlife option. This venture aims to strike a balance between maintaining the establishment’s roots while simultaneously ushering in a fresh, contemporary atmosphere. The renovation plan has been designed to unfold without closing the venue, ensuring that any scheduled private parties can continue seamlessly under the new brand.

A Revolutionary Pricing Model

Among the novel introductions at The Stock Exchange is an algorithm-based pricing model for beverages. This unique system will cause drink prices to fluctuate throughout the night in a manner reminiscent of the stock market dynamics. Patrons can expect thrilling features such as the ‘Market Crash’, where beverage prices will temporarily plummet, adding an element of excitement and unpredictability to their night out.

Expanding Horizons: More Than Just a Night Club

The establishment plans to broaden its offerings by extending business hours to incorporate cocktail afternoons, mixology masterclasses, and boozy afternoon teas. Despite the emphasis on beverages, The Stock Exchange will keep its dance floor, offering live entertainment and DJ sessions. The venue will also continue to broadcast major sporting events, such as Euro 2024, and provide private table reservations. A state-of-the-art app-based ordering system is set to enhance the customer service experience further, facilitating swift, hassle-free orders.

In the quest to create a welcoming bar with a friendly atmosphere and a premium feel, The Stock Exchange aims to cater to a diverse range of clients. This venture is a testament to the constant evolution of the nightlife industry and a shining example of how establishments can adapt to meet the changing tastes and demands of their patrons.