en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cloudflare Layoff Sparks Controversy: An Inside Look at Corporate Layoffs

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Cloudflare Layoff Sparks Controversy: An Inside Look at Corporate Layoffs

In a sweeping wave of job cuts, numerous companies across New Jersey have announced mass layoffs for 2024, amounting to a staggering total of 3,600 employees. The state’s unemployment rate now stands at 4.7%, with 227,954 individuals left without work. Among the companies making these drastic cuts are Ahold eCommerce Sales Company, Barclays Service Corporation, Charles Schwab & Co., and Novelis ALR Rolled Products Inc.

Cloudflare’s Controversial Layoff

In the midst of these widespread layoffs, a particular case has drawn public attention. A 28-year-old employee of Cloudflare, recently laid off, decided to share her experience online. The termination conversation was recorded and subsequently posted on TikTok, igniting a wave of reactions. The video has elicited criticism for her perceived lack of professionalism, yet others have praised her audacity to shine a light on the often-unseen realities of corporate layoffs.

The Public Weighs In

The public’s response has been divided, with some decrying the employee’s actions as unprofessional. However, there has been a significant outpouring of support as well, with many applauding her for standing up against perceived unfair treatment. The company’s handling of the layoff has also come under scrutiny, with many criticizing their lack of communication and transparency throughout the process.

Unveiling the Unfair Practices

Revelations in the wake of the TikTok video have led to a broader discussion on the practices surrounding layoffs. Numerous individuals have come forward to share their own experiences of abrupt terminations and the perceived lack of support from Human Resources departments. While the debate continues, the undercurrent of dissatisfaction with corporate layoff practices is becoming increasingly clear.

0
Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
53 seconds ago
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
In the fast-paced corporate world, chief executives are employing novel strategies and tools to boost their productivity and optimize time management. The elimination of social media applications from their devices has emerged as a common approach, designed to mitigate distractions and reclaim precious time for more productive endeavors. Concurrently, executives are striving to condense the
The Executive Edge: CEOs Innovate Productivity and Time Management Strategies
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 min ago
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Contrasting Fortunes: Financial Sector Braces for Uneven Bonus Payouts
2 mins ago
Contrasting Fortunes: Financial Sector Braces for Uneven Bonus Payouts
David McWilliam Targets Premium Wine Market with New Brand
1 min ago
David McWilliam Targets Premium Wine Market with New Brand
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
1 min ago
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities
1 min ago
Rising Fuel Prices: A Dire Situation for Boat Operators and Island Communities
Latest Headlines
World News
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
32 seconds
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
37 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
50 seconds
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 min
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
1 min
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
2 mins
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
2 mins
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
2 mins
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
2 mins
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 min
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app