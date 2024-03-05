Cloud Water Unveils Major Rebrand and New Flavor at Expo West 2024, Elevating Wellness Beverages

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- In a bold move to redefine the functional beverage landscape, Cloud Water Brands announces an exciting rebrand, product reformulation, and the introduction of a new flavor, set to captivate attendees at Expo West 2024. The brand's commitment to enhancing consumer well-being shines through its innovative approach, with the unveiling taking place at Booth 2314 in Hall B, where the new sleek silver cans, designed to embody the brand's ethos of embracing life's chaos, will make their debut.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Transformation

Cloud Water's rebranding initiative is a comprehensive transformation that extends to the core mission of its products, which is to provide a refreshing escape in each sparkling sip and fuel overall wellness. The brand collaborated with design experts to elevate its image to reflect the premium experience enclosed within each can while conveying its ethos of embracing the dysfunctional chaos of life. Cloud Water's new silver cans will feature new fonts and colors that better highlight its ingredients and benefits.

Enhanced Formulations for Modern Needs

Advertisment

In tandem with its rebrand, Cloud Water enhanced its existing formulas of +Immunity and +Energy lines as part of its commitment to continuously evolve. "Cloud Water +Immunity, now called Daily Defense, will include prebiotics to support gut health. Cloud Water + Energy, now called Peace Love Energy, will include coconut water and electrolytes for optimal energy and hydration," said Marc Siden, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Water Brands. This reformulation aligns with the brand's dedication to meeting the evolving wellness needs of its consumers.

Introducing a New Flavor Sensation

Moreover, Cloud Water will be introducing the newest flavor of Peace Love Energy, Passion Fruit & Pineapple. This exciting addition is in response to consumer demands for natural energy solutions with lower caffeine content, demonstrating Cloud Water's innovative spirit and commitment to providing clean, enjoyable, and functional beverages. Peace Love Energy is a fully organic, functional energy drink designed to deliver a natural boost without the use of synthetics and sugar, underpinned by the brand's ethos of fun and wellness.

The anticipation for the rollout of Cloud Water's rebrand and new flavor is palpable, with the national launch scheduled for April 1, 2024. This strategic move not only reaffirms Cloud Water Brands' position as a leader in the functional beverage industry but also showcases its ability to evolve and adapt in an ever-changing market landscape. As consumers increasingly seek out beverages that offer both functional benefits and enjoyable experiences, Cloud Water's latest innovations are perfectly poised to meet and exceed these expectations, marking a new chapter in the brand's journey towards elevating everyday wellness.