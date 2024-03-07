Cloud-busting CEO Mel Archbould Joins NLT Training Services Board to Propel Growth and Charity Efforts

Mel Archbould, the dynamic owner and Managing Director of Cloud-busting, a Chesterfield-based business scale-up consultancy, has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors at NLT Training Services. This move marks a significant step for NLT as it seeks to expand its impact and reach in the East Midlands and Humberside through strategic growth and enhanced charitable activities. Archbould's extensive experience, spanning over 17 years at the helm of her family business Palamatic and her consultancy, positions her as a valuable asset to the NLT board.

Strategic Vision for Future Growth

With NLT Training Services standing on the brink of its 60th anniversary, the addition of Mel Archbould to the board could not be timelier. Archbould's journey of growth and development with her own enterprises mirrors the trajectory NLT aims to pursue. Her firsthand experience in utilizing NLT's services for mechanical engineering training at Palamatic adds a personal touch to her professional insights, ensuring a deep understanding of NLT's offerings and potential. The recent surge in demand for CMI-accredited leadership and management training underscores the critical role NLT plays in the local area and nationally, a role Archbould is poised to enhance.

Focus on Charitable Objectives

Aside from steering NLT towards a prosperous future, Archbould's role will also involve a keen focus on the organization's charitable initiatives. These efforts are crucial for advancing the accessibility of career certification and validation for adults, opening up new pathways for professional development and success. Mel's enthusiasm for contributing to NLT's journey reflects a shared commitment to not just business growth but also to making a tangible difference in people's lives through education and training.

A Partnership for the Future

Sarah Temperton, Chief Executive of NLT Training Services, has warmly welcomed Archbould to the board. Temperton's commendation of Mel's experience and alignment with NLT's future ambitions and focus underscores the synergistic potential of this partnership. As NLT continues to evolve, the expertise and vision that Archbould brings to the table are expected to be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

As Mel Archbould embarks on this new chapter with NLT Training Services, her journey from managing a family business to advising a key training provider is emblematic of the growth and transformation that NLT aspires to achieve. With a shared vision for enhancing the scope and impact of training and charitable efforts, Archbould's contribution to the board promises to usher in an era of strategic advancement and community empowerment for NLT.