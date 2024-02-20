Cloud-Based Transformation and Leadership Resurgence: Mattel's Forward March

Mattel, Inc., the toy industry titan, is set to leverage cloud-based solutions from CPGvision to boost their trade promotion management while also announcing the promotion of Krista Berger to Senior Vice President, Barbie and Head of Dolls. The dual strategic moves, announced on February 20, 2024, are seen as part of Mattel's broader plan to streamline operations and fortify leadership within their iconic brands.

Embracing Cloud-Based Technological Innovation

In a move aimed at enhancing their trade promotion management efforts with retailers, Mattel is implementing CPGvision's cloud-based solution. This partnership will enable Mattel to leverage Salesforce's technology innovations, manage trade promotions, contracts for rebates, and marketing dollars spent with distributors in real-time. The cloud-based platform is expected to be fully integrated within 18 weeks or less, providing a clean interface and simplified user experience for data visualization and long-term use.

A Rising Star: Krista Berger's Promotion

Simultaneously, Mattel has announced the promotion of Krista Berger to Senior Vice President, Barbie and Head of Dolls. Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Mattel, Lisa McKnight, praised Berger’s 15-year dedication and significant contributions to the company. Berger's career at Mattel has been marked by her role in the Dolls division, involvement in the successful integration of Mega Brands in 2014, and a pivotal role in propelling Barbie's resurgence as the top global doll property.

Driving Growth and Innovation

Under Berger's leadership, Mattel has seen a more than 60% increase in the toy business. Recognized for her innovative approach in product and experience development, Berger's efforts have reflected children's diverse experiences. She has also been active as Vice President for American Girl Marketing, winning several industry awards for her leadership. Her involvement with the Women of Mattel Employee Resource Group demonstrates her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity.

These strategic moves by Mattel, owners of iconic brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl, show a concerted effort to stay at the forefront of technological innovation while nurturing leadership within the company. As Mattel continues to engage consumers through various platforms, including film, television, gaming, music, and live events, these developments signal a promising future for the global toy company.