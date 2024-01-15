Closing Gender Gaps: A Step Towards Global Economic Prosperity

The economic landscape is set to undergo a seismic shift with the potential addition of $172 trillion, a value that could be unlocked by addressing economic gender gaps. Bridging these gaps is not just ethically right but also economically beneficial. Eliminating gender discrimination in the workforce could enhance productivity by up to 40%, a fact recognized by leading international organizations including the World Economic Forum.

Trade and Gender: A New Perspective

Trade, often perceived from a gender-neutral viewpoint, is undergoing a paradigm shift. Recent initiatives aim to fortify the connection between trade and gender, recognizing gender inclusion as a crucial non-technological innovation that can bolster a country's export performance.

Despite progress towards gender parity in South Asia, women's participation in export sectors in developing nations such as Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh remains dismal. Women entrepreneurs frequently encounter formidable challenges in accessing education, resources, and trade opportunities, severely hampering their international competitiveness.

COVID-19: A Setback for Women Entrepreneurs

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has disproportionately impacted women-led businesses, making their road to recovery steeper. To lend support to women entrepreneurs, trade policies and agreements are now incorporating gender provisions, as seen in the WTO Declaration on Trade and Women's Economic Empowerment 2017 and gender chapters in agreements like AfCFTA and USMCA.

Empowering Women: A Collective Effort

Countries are urged to facilitate women's access to training, credit, and technology, thereby enhancing their participation in international trade. Trade missions and embassies can be instrumental in bridging the gap, connecting women exporters with global markets through trade shows and awareness programs. These efforts are of paramount importance in achieving equitable and inclusive prosperity through gender-inclusive economic and social policies.

Organizations like Women in Livelihood Development (WiLD) are playing a vital role in advocating for women's economic empowerment. By promoting women's economic independence and self-employment, and facilitating their access to productive resources, WiLD aims to combat poverty and gender inequality. Not only does this strategy improve women's living standards, but it also contributes to closing global gender gaps and achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.