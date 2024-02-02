Climax Studios Expands with New Edinburgh Studio, Fuelling Growth in Global Video Game Industry

Acclaimed British video game developer, Climax Studios, has unveiled plans for a new studio in Edinburgh, Scotland, marking a significant expansion since its integration with Keywords Studios in 2021. This development bolsters Climax Studios' standing as an influential entity in the international video game industry, leveraging its over 35-year expertise in a variety of game development domains.

Welcoming a New Era of Game Development

Internationally recognized for its technical acumen, artistic flair, and comprehensive game development know-how, Climax Studios has consistently demonstrated its prowess via its collaborations with top-notch developers on high-profile games. Its client portfolio includes industry giants such as Sony, Lego, Bandai Namco, Hasbro, Microsoft Studios, Konami, and Build A Rocket Boy.

Embracing Scotland's Talent Pool

Headlining the new Edinburgh studio is Mark Anthony Hobbs, a veteran of AAA game development and an alumnus of Abertay University's Computer Games Technology program. Hobbs expressed his enthusiasm about tapping into the wealth of talent in Scotland and contributing to the local gaming community. He spoke of his dedication to creating a cooperative environment within the new studio that will support partners in crafting games that strike a chord with players worldwide.

Ambitious Recruitment Drive

In the immediate term, Climax Studios Edinburgh has prioritized the recruitment of engineering talent before branching out to other disciplines. The company is already seeking an experienced Technical Director to join their team. The studio, situated in the heart of Edinburgh with views of the historic castle, offers both in-house and hybrid working options, reflecting the changing dynamics of the modern workplace.

As Climax Studios embarks on this new journey, the global gaming industry watches with bated breath, anticipating the games and technological innovations that will emerge from the Edinburgh studio.