Clicktripz Launches New Division for Destination Marketing Organizations

In a strategic move set to redefine the travel industry's digital landscape, Clicktripz, a veteran in online travel, has unveiled a new division tailored to serve destination marketing organizations (DMOs). The announcement, made on February 8, 2024, underscores the company's dedication to providing customized solutions that help DMOs attract discerning travelers to their destinations.

A New Chapter in Digital Travel Marketing

Mark Mamber, the Chief Revenue Officer of Clicktripz, expressed unwavering confidence in the value their media solutions will bring to DMOs. Drawing on a decade-long legacy of directing traffic to online travel agencies and publishers, the company is now extending its expertise to DMOs.

Clicktripz's well-integrated advertising technology stack operates independently of third-party cookies, offering a cost-per-click (CPC) pricing model. This ensures that DMOs gain traffic that is not only relevant but also engaged, thereby maximizing their return on investment.

Jamie Claudio to Lead the New DMO Services Division

Jamie Claudio, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Destination Strategy, has been appointed to spearhead the new DMO services division. Backed by a team of seasoned industry experts, Claudio is poised to leverage the company's advanced technology and extensive network of travel publishers to deliver large-format media units and contextual targeting.

The division's offerings are billed on a CPC pricing model, ensuring that DMOs can effectively reach potential travelers interested in unique destinations and experiences.

The Power of a Decade-Long Legacy

With over a decade of experience in the online travel industry, Clicktripz is no stranger to the evolving needs of travel marketers. The company's expansion into the DMO sector is a testament to its commitment to staying ahead of the curve and offering innovative solutions to its clients.

By combining its robust technology stack, extensive publisher network, and deep industry knowledge, Clicktripz is positioned to become a powerful marketing partner for DMOs looking to connect with discerning travelers in an increasingly competitive landscape.

As the travel industry continues to recover and redefine itself in the wake of global challenges, Clicktripz's new division represents a bold step forward in digital travel marketing. By offering tailored solutions to DMOs, the company is paving the way for a more connected, engaging, and effective travel marketing ecosystem.