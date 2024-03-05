Clever Agency Triumphs with Seven Awards at 2024 AAF Akron Ad Awards, Showcasing Diversity

In a remarkable display of creativity and social impact, Youngstown-based marketing agency Clever clinched seven prestigious awards at the 2024 AAF Akron American Advertising Awards held on March 1. Among these, the Judge's Choice Award and a Mosaic Addy stood out, both awarded for campaigns designed for Alta Care Group, underscoring the agency's commitment to diversity and suicide prevention awareness.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Success

Clever's founder and creative director, Adrienne Sabo, expressed immense pride in the recognition, attributing their success to the trust placed in them by their clients. The agency's winning streak didn't stop at the special awards; they also bagged two Gold Addys for their innovative online and self-promotion campaigns, and three Silver Addys across diverse categories like print advertising and website design. This accolade not only highlighted the team's versatility in handling various media formats but also their ability to deliver messages with profound societal impact.

A Team Effort

Advertisment

The collective genius behind Clever's award-winning projects includes the talents of Adrienne Sabo, Whitney Burd, Francesca Byrne, and Tony Marr. Their collaborative efforts have not only elevated the agency's profile in the advertising industry but also set a benchmark for how advertising can be leveraged to address critical social issues. The Black History Month and Alta Suicide Prevention campaigns are prime examples of how creativity fused with social responsibility can resonate with both the audience and the industry peers.

Significance of the Awards

The AAF Akron American Advertising Awards are not just about celebrating creative excellence; they are a testament to the evolving landscape of advertising where diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility are becoming increasingly paramount. Clever's recognition at this platform, especially through the Mosaic Addy, underscores the importance of creating work that not only stands out creatively but also makes a significant impact on society.

As we reflect on Clever's achievements, it's clear that their success is not just a win for the agency but a win for the industry at large. It serves as a powerful reminder of the potential of advertising to be a force for good, pushing the boundaries of creativity to make a difference in the world. With their recent accolades, Clever is not just setting the bar higher for creative excellence but also for the role of advertising in addressing and promoting social issues.