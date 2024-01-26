Cleveland-Cliffs Achieves Landmark in Sustainable Steel Production with Hydrogen Injection Trial

In a significant stride towards sustainable steel production, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a leading North American flat-rolled steel producer and iron ore pellet manufacturer, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully completing a hydrogen injection trial at its Indiana Harbor 7 (IH7) blast furnace. The trial not only underlines the company's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also spotlights the technological leaps aiding the production of advanced steels, integral to industries such as automotive.

Trailblazing Hydrogen Injection Trial

The IH7 blast furnace, known as the largest of its kind in North America, mirrors the size and production capacity of the world's largest blast furnaces. This milestone follows another successful trial at Middletown Works, completed in May 2023, reinforcing Cleveland-Cliffs' dedication to decarbonization.

Execution Excellence: Hydrogen Pipeline

Crucial to the trial was the hydrogen pipeline at Indiana Harbor. The pipeline's construction was executed flawlessly—completed ahead of schedule, within budget, and absent of any incidents. Linde, the supplier of the hydrogen gas, emerged as a pivotal partner in the trial's successful completion.

Leadership in Cleaner Steel Production

Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, underlined the company's leadership in harnessing avant-garde technology for producing cleaner steel. The methodologies include the use of hydrogen, iron ore pellets, natural gas injection, and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI). Cleveland-Cliffs, established in 1847, is a vertically integrated entity engaged in all aspects of steel production, from raw materials to the final product. The company, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employs around 28,000 individuals across its operations in the United States and Canada, testifying to its expansive footprint.