Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Evolution AB: Rosen Law Firm Takes Lead

In a significant development for the international investment community, the Rosen Law Firm has filed a class action lawsuit representing purchasers of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Evolution AB. The timeframe in question spans from February 14, 2019, to October 25, 2023. Investors who acquired Evolution securities within this period may be eligible to claim compensation without any out-of-pocket fees, through a contingency arrangement.

Allegations Against Evolution AB

The lawsuit alleges that Evolution AB, a leading player in the online gaming industry, made false and misleading declarations concerning its compliance with laws, along with that of its customers. This also extends to misrepresentation regarding the impact of non-compliance on revenue and its growth strategies. Subsequently, when the actual details surfaced, investors reportedly suffered financial damages.

The Rosen Law Firm Steps In

Specializing in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation, the Rosen Law Firm has a proven track record of recovering significant amounts for investors. The firm has also received widespread recognition for its work. The current lawsuit against Evolution AB represents another instance of its commitment to safeguarding investor interests.

Call to Action for Potential Class Members

Investors who are potential class members have until March 25, 2024, to request the court to serve as lead plaintiff. The Rosen Law Firm clarifies that no class has been certified yet. At this stage, investors have the option to be represented by counsel or choose to remain absent from the class action.