City Electric Supply Expands Footprint with Unique Showroom in Bastrop, Texas

In a significant expansion move, City Electric Supply (CES) has unveiled their new retail outlet, CES Bastrop, in Bastrop, Texas, situated near Austin. The company's strategic expansion into the region followed two years of meticulous location scouting, aimed at effectively meeting the area's burgeoning demands.
A Unique Lighting Showroom
The CES Bastrop store stands out with its distinctive 6,000 square-foot facility featuring a specialized lighting showroom. This unique feature is a result of innovative renovation of a structure originally composed of two separate spaces divided by a central wall. District Manager, John Moreno, and his team at CES Bastrop recognized the floorplan's potential for innovation and seized the opportunity to incorporate the lighting showroom. This showroom now hosts an array of lighting technologies, catering to diverse customer requirements.
Grand Opening Celebration
The grand opening of CES Bastrop, attended by Branch Manager Hayden Woods and other team members, signaled a major achievement for the organization and the individuals involved. The event represented not only the successful completion of the store but also the potential for growth and new opportunities for both the company and the community.
Strategically Positioned for Growth
Adding to the excitement, Regional Manager Nate Jefferson has expressed his anticipation for CES's growth and the potential it brings. CES Bastrop's strategic position near several rapidly expanding areas, including Bastrop County, equip it to support customers amidst continuous local development and expansion. The store is committed to serving the community's needs while contributing to Bastrop's economic growth. This includes future plans to augment the Business and Industrial Park and generate more job opportunities in the region.