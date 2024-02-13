City Centre Rebrands to City Hypermarket: A New Chapter in Kuwait's Retail Landscape

In a bold move echoing its ambitious expansion plans, City Centre, a well-known retail name in Kuwait, unveils its new identity: City Hypermarket. The rebranding follows recent growth spurts, including the launch of its inaugural Qatari branch and comprehensive renovations across all 12 Kuwaiti stores.

A New Chapter: From City Centre to City Hypermarket

Founded in 1999, City Centre has been a mainstay in Kuwait's retail landscape. Today, as we step into 2024, the company is turning a new leaf, rebranding to City Hypermarket. This shift is not merely cosmetic; it signifies the company's commitment to offering an enhanced shopping experience.

Expansion and Renovation: A Fresh Look at City Hypermarket

The rebranding comes on the heels of significant expansions and renovations. The company's first venture into Qatar marked a milestone, demonstrating City Hypermarket's regional ambitions. Back home in Kuwait, all 12 stores have undergone extensive facelifts, with the Salmiya branch emerging as the crown jewel.

Spanning 25,000 square meters, the Salmiya store is a testament to City Hypermarket's commitment to providing a superior shopping experience. With over 120,000 products ranging from food to electronics, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

Future Plans: Continuing the Growth Momentum

City Hypermarket's growth story is far from over. The company plans to continue expanding within Kuwait, with the next branch set to open in Al-Muhallab Mall, Hawally. This expansion strategy underscores City Hypermarket's mission to bring quality products and exceptional value to more shoppers.

Supporting local products and exclusive brands from around the world, City Hypermarket is more than just a retail space. It's a melting pot of global and local cultures, a place where shoppers can embrace a superior lifestyle without breaking the bank.

As City Centre transitions into City Hypermarket, one thing remains constant: the company's commitment to delivering value and empowering shoppers. This rebranding is not just about a new name or a fresh look; it's about redefining the shopping experience, one hypermarket at a time.

