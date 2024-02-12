Citizen-Powered Media's Legacy: Turmoil, Transition, and the Triumph of Local Journalism

A Tale of Turmoil and Transition: Citizen-Powered Media's Unfolding Saga

The Unraveling of a Beacon: Citizen-Powered Media Bids Farewell

In an unexpected turn of events, Citizen-Powered Media, the nonprofit organization behind The Indy and Colorado Springs Business Journal, has announced its closure. The organization's year-long journey has come to an end, leaving behind a rich legacy of community-focused journalism. The decision to cease operations follows unsuccessful attempts to secure a buyer or investor, thereby settling the outstanding debt.

Who: Citizen-Powered Media, a nonprofit organization dedicated to local journalism.

What: The organization has ceased operations and sold its intellectual property rights.

When: The announcement was made on February 12, 2024.

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado.

From Crisis to Resolution: Fran Zankowski's Acquisition

As the organization folded, it sold its intellectual property rights to Fran Zankowski, the weeklies' publisher. This crucial acquisition includes the names, websites, and social media platforms of both publications. Notably, the settlement agreement did not involve any cash or physical assets transfer to Zankowski.

Zankowski had previously provided financial support during the organization's trying times. With this acquisition, he aims to preserve the publications' legacies and ensure their continued contributions to the Colorado Springs community.

The Road to Recovery: A Glimpse into the Future

In the wake of the closure, Citizen-Powered Media is focused on liquidating assets, collecting outstanding revenues, and issuing final debt payments by March 1, 2024. Despite the turmoil, there is a sense of hope and resilience in the air.

The Colorado Springs Independent, a 30-year-old publication, has weathered numerous storms since its co-founder and longtime publisher, John Weiss, announced his retirement. The organization faced challenges in securing overdue revenues and implementing cost reductions. However, with Zankowski at the helm, the community anticipates a brighter future for its cherished publications.

As the dust settles on Citizen-Powered Media's tumultuous journey, the resilience of local journalism shines through. The Colorado Springs Independent and the Colorado Springs Business Journal continue to be beacons of hope, illuminating the path for community-driven storytelling.

In the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, the spirit of Citizen-Powered Media serves as a reminder that the power of the press ultimately lies in the hands of the people it aims to serve.

In conclusion, the story of Citizen-Powered Media's rise and fall is a testament to the enduring power of local journalism and its ability to adapt and persevere in the face of adversity. As the community looks toward a brighter future, the legacy of Citizen-Powered Media continues to inspire and inform.