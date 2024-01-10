CitiusTech Ushers in New Era with Appointment of Sudhir Kesavan as COO

CitiusTech, a distinguished healthcare technology services and solutions provider, has ushered in a new era with the immediate appointment of Sudhir Kesavan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kesavan is now at the helm of CitiusTech's strategic operations, with his key focus being the execution of the company's vision and the enhancement of service delivery excellence.

A Warm Welcome to the Leadership

Dr. William Winkenwerder, Chairman of CitiusTech, extended a hearty welcome to Sudhir on behalf of the board and the leadership team. He highlighted Sudhir's extensive track record in spearheading technology-driven digital transformation projects and his dedication to nurturing a high-performance enterprise. These facets of Sudhir's expertise align seamlessly with CitiusTech's objectives.

The Role Ahead

As the COO, Sudhir will be at the forefront of CitiusTech's global delivery organization. His responsibilities encompass enhancing practice capabilities, improving service delivery maturity, and facilitating profitable business growth. This will be achieved through market innovation and fostering collaboration across various sectors within the company.

A New Chapter for CitiusTech

Rajan Kohli, CEO of CitiusTech, expressed his enthusiasm about Sudhir joining the team. He pointed out Sudhir's demonstrated mastery in digital innovation and transformation as vital to CitiusTech's aspiration of emerging as a leader in the healthtech landscape. Sudhir himself is thrilled about the opportunity to join CitiusTech and is keen to contribute to the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare technology.

With an impressive history of leading digital transformation initiatives in enterprises across the US and Europe, Sudhir brings a unique focus on customer-centric design and innovation in digital products. His previous roles include Partner, Advisory - Cloud Transformation at PwC India, in addition to positions at renowned IT firms such as Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services. With his appointment, CitiusTech is poised to further strengthen its position in the global health tech landscape.