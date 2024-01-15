CitiusTech Emerges as a Leader in Everest Group’s Payer Digital Services Assessment

In a significant development, CitiusTech, a frontrunner in the provision of healthcare technology services and solutions, has earned the distinction of being recognized as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2023. This acknowledgement comes in the wake of a rigorous assessment of 32 healthcare IT service providers, focusing on their capabilities and market impact in the healthcare payer digital services sector.

Key to CitiusTech’s Success

CitiusTech‘s recognition can be attributed to its comprehensive offerings, domain expertise, an exceptional talent pool, and strategic acquisitions and partnerships with companies like OutSystems and Databricks. The company has demonstrated consistent year-on-year growth in digital services revenue and high client satisfaction. Its investments in big data and cloud digital capabilities have also contributed to its success.

Innovative Offerings

One of its notable launches is Perform+ Datascale, a cloud platform designed to enhance data interoperability and streaming. CitiusTech also boasts proprietary solutions such as PERFORM+ Contracts, Stars, Regulatory, MRFEngine, and RealSight.

Pushing the Boundaries of AI

The company has established a generative AI Centre of Excellence and innovation programs like IAG 2.0. In a strategic move, CitiusTech acquired Wilco Source, enhancing its Salesforce offerings.

Everest Group’s Report and the Future

Everest Group’s report underscores the growing need for research on demand and supply trends in the healthcare payer digital services sector. This need is catered to by their healthcare ITS research program. CitiusTech is inviting visitors to explore its Health Plans offerings and is providing a complimentary copy of the report.