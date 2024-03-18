Citigroup Upgrades LPP SA to Buy Amidst Short-Seller Hindenburg's Claims

Citigroup Inc. has revised its recommendation on Polish clothes retailer LPP SA from hold to buy, citing a significant buying opportunity created by the sharp drop in the company's stock following allegations from activist short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Advertisment

The bank's upgrade helped the stock rebound after experiencing a 36% decline, which resulted in a market value loss of $3 billion.

Rationale Behind the Upgrade

Despite the damaging claims made by Hindenburg Research regarding LPP SA's withdrawal from Russia, Citigroup analyst Rafal Wiatr emphasized that the current share price presents an attractive value based on the company's broader business fundamentals. The bank's recommendation shift signals confidence in LPP's potential for recovery and growth despite the recent setback.

Advertisment

Response from LPP SA

During a call with analysts and journalists, LPP reiterated its stance on not having any operations in Russia and expressed openness to hiring additional auditors to support its statement. The company also announced considerations for a share buyback as part of its efforts to stimulate demand and restore investor confidence.

Market Reaction and Analyst Assessments

Following Citigroup's upgrade and LPP's reassurance, shares in the company surged by 26%, marking a significant recovery from the initial downturn.

Analysts at Trigon Dom Maklerski also echoed Citigroup's sentiment, emphasizing that the market reaction to Hindenburg's claims had been excessive, and LPP's current valuation represents a compelling opportunity for investors. They highlighted LPP's position as a promising investment proxy for the expected rebound of consumer sentiment across eastern Europe.