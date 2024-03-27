Citigroup Inc. Continues Global Overhaul with Equities Research Layoffs in Asia Pacific

Citigroup Inc. has initiated layoffs in its equities research department in Asia Pacific, affecting at least 10 employees this week.

The move comes as the bank progresses through the final phase of its extensive global overhaul, aiming to streamline operations and enhance performance.

Details of the Layoffs

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Citigroup notified the impacted staff earlier in the week. The bank, which maintains a significant presence in its equities research unit across the region, declined to provide specific details regarding the restructuring but emphasized that it concluded "major actions" announced in September to revamp its structure.

Broader Restructuring Efforts

The recent layoffs in the equities research department are part of Citigroup's broader goal to optimize its global workforce by trimming 20,000 jobs over the next two years. The bank has been consolidating management layers and streamlining operations to achieve greater efficiency and cost savings, aiming to create annual savings of about $1 billion.

Impact and Future Outlook

Citigroup's ongoing restructuring efforts signal its commitment to adapt to evolving market conditions and enhance its competitive position. While the layoffs reflect short-term adjustments, the bank remains focused on long-term strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder value.