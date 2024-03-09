Citigroup Explores Capital Injection for Peloton Amid Debt Concerns

According to sources familiar with the matter, Citigroup Inc. has engaged in talks with private credit firms regarding the provision of fresh capital to Peloton Interactive Inc.

The discussions center around potential financing options, including a loan of at least $750 million. This capital injection could be utilized to refinance Peloton's existing debt, particularly its convertible notes and term loan.

Proposals for Refinancing

The proposals being discussed include the possibility of using the loan to pay off a portion or all of Peloton's convertible notes, which were issued in early 2021. Additionally, the new capital could be directed towards refinancing the company's existing term loan, which was secured amid a selloff in risky debt in May 2022. While talks between Citigroup and private credit lenders are ongoing, they are described as informal, and the outcome remains uncertain.

Challenges Faced by Peloton

Peloton has encountered challenges in recovering from a post-pandemic slump, leading to a decline in its share price amid expectations of further sales decreases. The company's financial situation is compounded by its $1 billion convertible bond issuance, which could necessitate refinancing if a significant portion of the securities remains outstanding by November 2025. Additionally, Peloton's existing term loan carries a relatively high interest rate and includes penalties for early refinancing, adding to the complexity of the refinancing process.

Implications and Market Dynamics

The discussions between Citigroup and private credit firms underscore the growing trend of borrowers seeking fresh capital from private credit and leveraged finance markets. This surge in demand for risky debt has led to intense competition among Wall Street banks and direct lenders, resulting in record-low spreads on recent private loans. For Peloton, securing a refinancing deal could provide much-needed relief and stability amidst its ongoing financial challenges.