Citigroup CEO Hails India's Ascension in Global Supply Chain Amidst Tech Boom

Citigroup's CEO publicly highlighted India's significant role in reshaping the global supply chain, particularly in the technology sector. This acknowledgment comes amid a series of developments showcasing India's efforts to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure, positioning itself as a pivotal player on the global stage.

Advertisment

India's journey towards becoming a trusted player in the global electronics value chain has seen remarkable progress. According to the Secretary of MeitY, the country has managed to localize the production of 15-18% of mobile components, with ambitious plans to escalate this figure to 35-40%. Such strides underscore India's commitment to enhancing its domestic manufacturing landscape, a move that not only caters to its vast internal market but also positions it as a reliable partner in the global supply chain.

Infrastructure Development: The Road Ahead

Parallel to boosting its manufacturing prowess, India is heavily investing in infrastructure development. Initiatives like the Gati Shakti plan and the National Infrastructure Pipeline lay the groundwork for a robust framework supporting seamless logistics and connectivity.

High-impact projects, including the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai highway and the world's highest railway bridge, exemplify India's ambition to overhaul its infrastructure. Despite facing challenges such as regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns, the focus on sustainable development through schemes like the PM eBus Sewa and renewable energy projects indicates a forward-thinking approach.