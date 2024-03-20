Citigroup Appoints Richard Weintraub to Lead Wealth Management Group for Family Offices

Citigroup has announced the appointment of Richard Weintraub, formerly of UBS, as the head of its wealth management group catering to family offices in the Americas. Weintraub's hiring underscores Citigroup's focus on expanding its presence in the lucrative family office segment.

Experienced Hire from UBS

Richard Weintraub brings extensive experience in serving high-net-worth family office clients, having previously worked at UBS, the world's largest wealth manager. Prior to his tenure at UBS, Weintraub held positions at Goldman Sachs, further solidifying his expertise in wealth management.

Strategic Move for Citigroup

Weintraub's recruitment aligns with Citigroup's strategic initiatives to strengthen its wealth management division, a key growth area identified by CEO Jane Fraser. As Citigroup undergoes its largest reorganization in decades, the addition of Weintraub underscores the bank's commitment to enhancing its wealth management capabilities.

Leadership Structure and Timeline

Weintraub is scheduled to join Citigroup on May 7, where he will report to Hannes Hofmann, the leader of Citigroup's worldwide family office group. The appointment follows the recent hiring of Andy Sieg from Bank of America to lead the wealth effort and precedes the arrival of former Merrill Lynch executive Don Plaus, who will lead the private bank in North America next month.