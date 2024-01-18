en English
Business

Citi Foundation’s $25 Million Global Innovation Challenge Targets Homelessness

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
Citi Foundation's $25 Million Global Innovation Challenge Targets Homelessness

The Citi Foundation has made a global call to arms in the fight against homelessness, announcing its 2024 Global Innovation Challenge. With an estimated 150 million people grappling with housing insecurity worldwide, the Foundation has pledged $25 million in funding to 50 community organizations dedicated to creating innovative solutions for this pervasive issue.

Inviting Innovation to Tackle Homelessness

The Citi Foundation’s Global Innovation Challenge is more than a mere funding opportunity—it’s a platform designed to spotlight and scale the impact of nonprofits globally. By issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP), the Foundation aims to identify and support organizations that are breaking new ground in their approaches to homelessness.

Interested organizations have until February 13, 2024, to submit their proposals, with the lucky recipients set to be announced later in the year. The RFP focuses on three key areas: the development of innovative strategies to tackle homelessness, the expansion of existing initiatives, and the creation of sustainable, scalable solutions.

Citi Foundation: A History of Housing Support

The 2024 Global Innovation Challenge is the latest in a long line of initiatives by the Citi Foundation to combat housing insecurity. Under the leadership of Brandee McHale, the Foundation has consistently worked to effect lasting change and promote economic and social well-being through safe, affordable housing initiatives.

For 13 years, Citi has been the top affordable housing lender in the United States, injecting a whopping $30.2 billion into affordable housing between 2020 and 2022. The bank has also made significant investments in housing solution startups, demonstrating a commitment to tackling this issue from all angles.

In 2021, Citi announced a $1 billion social finance bond to foster social developments in emerging markets. This move further underscores the bank’s commitment to addressing housing insecurity and supporting community development on a broader scale.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

