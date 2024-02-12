CITF-2024: Chattogram's Month-Long Celebration of Global Commerce and Culture

In the heart of Chattogram, the pulse of global commerce beats strong. This Thursday, the 31st Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF-2024) will commence at the Railway Polo Grounds, a vibrant testament to the city's economic vitality. Organized by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), the month-long fair promises an enriching exploration of diverse industries and cultures.

A Symphony of Commerce: 400 Stalls and 3 Nations

Boasting a sprawling 400 stalls across three distinct zones, CITF-2024 will showcase a dazzling array of products and services. Among these, 16 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 94 gold stalls, and 48 mega stalls will captivate visitors with their diverse offerings. Moreover, 11 food corners will offer a gastronomic adventure, reflecting the rich culinary traditions of the participating nations. India, Thailand, and Iran will join local firms in presenting their finest wares, ensuring a truly international marketplace.

Unveiling the Future: Education Minister and State Minister for Commerce to Attend

As the ribbon is cut on this grand event, distinguished guests will gather to celebrate the occasion. Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will be among the dignitaries gracing the opening ceremony. Their presence underscores the importance of the CITF-2024 as a platform for fostering economic growth and promoting local products.

A Legacy of Progress: The Chattogram International Trade Fair Since 1993

The Chattogram International Trade Fair has a storied history, dating back to its inception in 1993. Over the years, it has evolved into a vital catalyst for economic development, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers from around the world. This year's fair continues this legacy, inviting millions of visitors to partake in the enriching exchange of ideas, innovations, and cultural experiences.

On Thursday, as the gates of the Railway Polo Grounds open, the 31st Chattogram International Trade Fair will once again bring the world to Chattogram. A month-long celebration of commerce and culture awaits, weaving together the threads of global enterprise and illuminating the human stories that lie at the heart of every trade.

Note: The fifth Chattogram IT Fair will also commence on 17 February at the World Trade Center, further highlighting the city's commitment to technological advancement and economic progress.