Cisco’s Sustainability Strategy: A Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions and Circular Economy

Global tech giant Cisco remains at the forefront of corporate environmental responsibility, with a firm commitment to sustainability guiding its actions for nearly two decades. Now, with an ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the company has amplified its efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and assist its partners and customers in doing the same. This dedication to sustainability has not only earned recognition from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), but it has also seen the implementation of a series of key programs intended to promote environmental stewardship among partners.

Cisco’s Environmentally Conscious Strategies

Among the initiatives introduced by Cisco, the Environmental Sustainability Specialization (ESS) stands out. This program serves as an educational platform for partners, enlightening them about sustainability and Cisco’s circular economy endeavors. It’s an initiative designed to foster a culture of sustainability, not just within Cisco, but among its partners as well.

Further bolstering Cisco’s commitment to a greener future is the Takeback & Reuse Program Plus Incentive. This innovative scheme incentivizes partners with discounts when they trade in old customer gear, encouraging a cycle of reuse and minimizing wastage. The program is a testament to Cisco’s innovative approach to environmental responsibility, incentivizing sustainable practices in a tangible, economically beneficial manner.

Contributions to the Circular Economy

Cisco is not just limiting its efforts to promoting sustainability among partners. The company is actively contributing to the circular economy through its Cisco Refresh program. By offering remanufactured equipment, Cisco is extending the lifecycle of its products, reducing the need for new production, and minimizing waste.

Additionally, the Cisco Green Pay, a flexible payment plan specifically for sustainable solutions, comes with the added benefit of hardware reclamation at the end of the contract. This ensures a sustainable lifecycle, reinforcing Cisco’s commitment to a circular economy.

Encouraging Sustainability Among Partners

Aside from these programs, Cisco is actively encouraging its partners to specialize under the ESS, enroll in the Takeback Program, and realign their sales approaches towards sustainability. This push for sustainability is not just a corporate strategy; it’s a reflection of Cisco’s belief in the necessity of progress in sustainability to ensure the well-being of both people and ecosystems.

In a philanthropic move, Cisco has also donated $150 million to the Student Freedom Initiative (SFI) to help Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in America comply with new cybersecurity regulations. The initiative, which has already distributed $89 million to 42 HBCUs, is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of HBCUs, saving around $1.5 billion in needs-based funding.