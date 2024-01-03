en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cisco’s Sustainability Strategy: A Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions and Circular Economy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Cisco’s Sustainability Strategy: A Commitment to Net-Zero Emissions and Circular Economy

Global tech giant Cisco remains at the forefront of corporate environmental responsibility, with a firm commitment to sustainability guiding its actions for nearly two decades. Now, with an ambitious target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the company has amplified its efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and assist its partners and customers in doing the same. This dedication to sustainability has not only earned recognition from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), but it has also seen the implementation of a series of key programs intended to promote environmental stewardship among partners.

Cisco’s Environmentally Conscious Strategies

Among the initiatives introduced by Cisco, the Environmental Sustainability Specialization (ESS) stands out. This program serves as an educational platform for partners, enlightening them about sustainability and Cisco’s circular economy endeavors. It’s an initiative designed to foster a culture of sustainability, not just within Cisco, but among its partners as well.

Further bolstering Cisco’s commitment to a greener future is the Takeback & Reuse Program Plus Incentive. This innovative scheme incentivizes partners with discounts when they trade in old customer gear, encouraging a cycle of reuse and minimizing wastage. The program is a testament to Cisco’s innovative approach to environmental responsibility, incentivizing sustainable practices in a tangible, economically beneficial manner.

Contributions to the Circular Economy

Cisco is not just limiting its efforts to promoting sustainability among partners. The company is actively contributing to the circular economy through its Cisco Refresh program. By offering remanufactured equipment, Cisco is extending the lifecycle of its products, reducing the need for new production, and minimizing waste.

Additionally, the Cisco Green Pay, a flexible payment plan specifically for sustainable solutions, comes with the added benefit of hardware reclamation at the end of the contract. This ensures a sustainable lifecycle, reinforcing Cisco’s commitment to a circular economy.

Encouraging Sustainability Among Partners

Aside from these programs, Cisco is actively encouraging its partners to specialize under the ESS, enroll in the Takeback Program, and realign their sales approaches towards sustainability. This push for sustainability is not just a corporate strategy; it’s a reflection of Cisco’s belief in the necessity of progress in sustainability to ensure the well-being of both people and ecosystems.

In a philanthropic move, Cisco has also donated $150 million to the Student Freedom Initiative (SFI) to help Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in America comply with new cybersecurity regulations. The initiative, which has already distributed $89 million to 42 HBCUs, is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of HBCUs, saving around $1.5 billion in needs-based funding.

0
Business Sustainability
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sales Focus Inc. Marks Record Growth; AITX Forecasts Significant Rise in 2024

By Nitish Verma

Nasdaq CSD Iceland Sheds Light on Shareholding Structures with New Report

By Nimrah Khatoon

Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

WNS (Holdings) Limited Set to Announce Q3 2024 Results; Envestnet's Past Earnings Explored

By María Alejandra Trujillo

MCA Forecasts Surge in Private Capital Expenditures in India ...
@Business · 53 seconds
MCA Forecasts Surge in Private Capital Expenditures in India ...
heart comment 0
Insolvency Software Market Projected to Grow Over 10% from 2024 to 2032

By BNN Correspondents

Insolvency Software Market Projected to Grow Over 10% from 2024 to 2032
Michigan’s Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

By BNN Correspondents

Michigan's Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More
Stock Market Performance in 2024: A Shift in the Winds?

By Nitish Verma

Stock Market Performance in 2024: A Shift in the Winds?
GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

By Ebenezer Mensah

GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning
Latest Headlines
World News
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
20 seconds
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
27 seconds
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
29 seconds
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
31 seconds
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
52 seconds
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
1 min
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
2 mins
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
2 mins
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
2 mins
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
5 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app