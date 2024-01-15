Circle Spa Bags ERDF-Funded Project to Develop ESG-Aligned Logistics Software

On the evolving stage of European logistics, Circle Spa, an Italian entity, has been awarded an ambitious project under the 2021-2027 European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) program, facilitated by FILSE. Spanning over 18 months, this project will witness an infusion of approximately EUR 770,000 as a non-reimbursable contribution, with EUR 190,000 allocated directly to Circle Spa.

Aligning Logistics with ESG Criteria

The project’s nucleus is the creation of an innovative software solution geared towards aiding logistics businesses in their decision-making processes. The software will be equipped with specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that measure and report on a spectrum of factors. These encompass economic-financial, social, environmental, and governance performance, aligning seamlessly with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Laghezza Spa Spearheading the Initiative

At the helm of this initiative is Laghezza Spa, a recognized Italian firm specializing in customs and logistics for companies with international reach. Other notable partners sharing the endeavor include the Università degli Studi di Genova, NSI Srl, and Idata Group.

Transforming the Logistics Landscape

This groundbreaking project stands to significantly elevate the capabilities of logistics players in adhering to ESG standards. It does so by providing them with superior decision-making tools, thereby setting a precedent in the industry. It represents a pivotal step towards integrating sustainability within the logistics sector, emphasizing the growing importance of ESG adherence in today’s business landscape.