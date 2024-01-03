Circle K Service Station Revamp Gets Green Light Despite Concerns

Wicklow County Council has greenlit an extensive makeover and expansion of the Circle K service station at Kilmacanoge on the N11 southbound, despite a wave of concerns from local councillors. The approved plan includes a 52.2sqm extension to the service station retail building, internal modifications, an off-licence area of 16sqm, an enlarged forecourt fuel area with an additional pump island, and 17 spanking new car parking spaces.

Concerns Raised Over Air Quality and Sustainability

Councillor Rory O’Connor voiced apprehensions about the project’s potential impact on air quality and whether it aligns with the sustainability principles of the County Development Plan. The plan emphasizes the need for air quality control and monitoring, a key component of sustainable development.

Criticism Over Corporate Greed and Safety Hazards

Councillor Joe Behan lambasted the expansion, terming it a blatant display of corporate greed. He drew attention to issues such as noise, light pollution, litter pollution, speeding, and general road and pedestrian safety hazards. Despite these concerns, environmental and noise impact assessments conducted on behalf of Circle K suggested the project would not have any adverse impact on neighbouring properties or significant ecological sites within a 15km radius, including Bray Head and Glen of the Downs.

Impact Assessments and Road Safety Audits

An intensive road safety audit provided recommendations concerning the layout and exit points, taking restricted sightlines into account. The audit’s findings indicated that with the right measures in place, the revamp could proceed without compromising safety standards. In the balance between corporate expansion and environmental and safety concerns, it appears that Wicklow County Council has found a seemingly workable compromise, allowing the Circle K service station revamp to move forward.