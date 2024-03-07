Cindy J. Miller Nominated to Grainger's Board, Enhancing B2B and Logistics Expertise

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to bolster its Board, Grainger (NYSE: GWW) announced Cindy J. Miller as their latest nominee, bringing a wealth of experience in business-to-business strategy, operations, and logistics. This decision follows the previous slate of nominees revealed on February 21, aiming to strengthen the company's leadership with Miller's diverse background and deep industry insights.

Extensive Background and Achievements

Miller's career trajectory highlights her formidable expertise in transportation, logistics, and business transformation. Her current role as President and CEO of Stericycle, Inc. underscores her capability in leading complex operations and navigating industry challenges. Notably, her previous leadership positions at UPS, including President of Global Freight Forwarding and President of the Europe Region, have equipped her with a global perspective on logistics and customer segmentation. Miller's educational credentials from Pennsylvania State University and the London School of Business, coupled with prestigious accolades such as the 2023 Gold Stevie® Award, underscore her distinguished career.

Grainger's Strategic Vision

Grainger's selection of Cindy J. Miller reflects the company's commitment to enhancing its strategic direction and operational excellence. Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson praised Miller's extensive background, emphasizing her potential to introduce new insights and drive the company towards long-term success. Grainger, a leading distributor with a broad product range and innovative technology, sees Miller's nomination as an opportunity to deepen its industry and customer knowledge, reinforcing its market position.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with its significant global footprint and diverse product offerings, continues to play a pivotal role in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supply. The company's emphasis on customer relationships and technological advancements underpins its success, with sales reaching $16.5 billion in 2023. Grainger's business model, encompassing High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment segments, demonstrates its adaptability and focus on meeting customer needs across various markets.

As Cindy J. Miller steps into her role on Grainger's Board of Directors, the company anticipates a fresh perspective that will enrich its strategic initiatives and operational frameworks. Her proven leadership and comprehensive understanding of the logistics and business-to-business sectors are expected to be invaluable assets in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead. Miller's appointment signifies Grainger's dedication to fostering a dynamic and forward-thinking governance structure, poised for future achievements.