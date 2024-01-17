Cigna Corporation Announces Major Changes in Leadership Structure

In a significant reshuffle of its top brass, global health service giant, Cigna Corporation, has announced a series of changes to its leadership structure. The company's current Chief Financial Officer, Brian Evanko, will not only retain his CFO position but also take on the mantle of president and CEO of Cigna Healthcare, the firm's insurance business.

Expanded Responsibilities

Further, Eric Palmer, the CEO of Evernorth, Cigna's health services platform, will don a new hat as the executive vice president for enterprise strategy at the Cigna Group. These changes are part of Cigna's strategic vision to accelerate growth and achieve its corporate objectives.

Leadership Track Records

Both Evanko and Palmer have established their mettle in the company with their leadership and management expertise. Evanko, a Cigna stalwart since 1998, has served in various leadership roles, including the head of government business. Palmer, with a tenure of 26 years at Cigna, has led Evernorth to continued growth since his appointment as CEO in 2021.

New Additions and Retirement

The announcement also welcomed a new face to the leadership team. Ann Dennison will join Cigna as the deputy chief financial officer, transitioning from her previous role as CFO for Nasdaq. In conjunction with these changes, Mike Triplett, president of Cigna's U.S. commercial business, announced his plans to retire by the end of 2024. Bryan Holgerson, a long-standing member of the Cigna team, will step into Triplett's shoes post his retirement.

CEO David Cordani voiced his confidence in the new appointments, stating they will bolster the company's ability to deliver on its strategy. This reconfiguration of roles within Cigna's leadership echelon is expected to further streamline operations, aligning them with the company's growth-centric outlook.