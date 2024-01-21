Chubb Bermuda Announces Strategic Reshuffle: Consolidates Key Divisions

Chubb Bermuda, the renowned insurance company, is charting a new course for its product lines with a strategic reorganization. The company has announced the consolidation of its Financial Lines and Excess Liability divisions under a single leadership, heralding a new era of streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency.
Leadership Transition
In this significant reshuffle, Richard Porter has been promoted to the position of executive vice-president, head of Liability Lines. With this appointment, Porter assumes the reins of the newly formed division, shouldering comprehensive management, profit, and loss performance responsibilities.
In his new role, Porter will spearhead the development and implementation of underwriting portfolio management strategies. Moreover, he will be at the forefront of strategic business planning for product, service, and distribution growth.
A Track Record of Excellence
Porter is a seasoned professional with over twenty years of experience in the US and international insurance industry, and his expertise augurs well for his new responsibilities. Prior to this promotion, he served as senior vice-president, head of Financial Lines at Chubb Bermuda for four years. Under his stewardship, the Financial Lines division saw outstanding results, bearing testimony to his leadership acumen.
Confidence in New Leadership
Judy Gonsalves, vice president of Chubb Group and division president of Chubb Bermuda, has expressed strong confidence in Porter's leadership and underwriting expertise. She believes that these qualities will be pivotal in driving the growth strategies for Liability Lines.
Continuity in Key Roles
As part of this reorganization, Mike Warwicker will continue to serve in his role as senior vice-president, head of Excess Liability, reporting to Gonsalves. This arrangement ensures continuity in key roles and maintains the synergy of operations.
Capitalizing on Shared Dynamics
The integration of Financial Lines and Excess Liability is a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the shared underwriting practices, market dynamics, client base, and broker relationships between the two divisions. Chubb Bermuda believes this consolidation will enhance underwriting and service excellence, reinforcing their product offerings that include high excess capacity coverage solutions catering to Fortune 500-1000 multinational corporations across various industry sectors.