Chrysler's Electrifying Future: The Path to an All-Electric Lineup by 2028

A paradigm shift is underway at Chrysler, as the automaker gears up to unveil its electrified future. The brand, a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., has announced plans to introduce its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and to transition to an all-electric vehicle (EV) lineup by 2028.

Advertisment

The Electric Odyssey Begins

In a strategic move towards sustainable transportation, Chrysler will provide a final teaser on February 12, ahead of a comprehensive reveal on February 13. This announcement comes at a time when the industry is increasingly focusing on environmentally friendly solutions.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, achieving an impressive 82 MPGe and an all-electric range of 32 miles, is a testament to the brand's electrification evolution. The total range of 520 miles is a promising indicator of what's to come.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future

The upcoming reveal on February 13 is expected to offer a sneak peek into Chrysler's first electric vehicle, slated for a 2025 release. Speculations suggest that the concept might be based on the STLA Large platform, offering battery pack options ranging from 85 to 118 kWh, with a potential range of up to 500 miles on a single charge.

As part of the Stellantis portfolio of brands, Chrysler is embracing sustainability-driven design, full autonomy, personalized driving experiences, and futuristic technology. These elements will shape the brand's vision for an electric future.

Advertisment

Market Reaction and Broader Implications

Stellantis' stock has seen a slight increase in value, trading at $24.24, reflecting a 0.8 percent rise on the New York Stock Exchange. This uptick indicates investor confidence in the company's long-term strategy and operational efficiency.

Chrysler's commitment to electrification aligns with broader industry trends. As more automakers shift their focus towards sustainable solutions, the landscape of transportation is being transformed. This transition is not just about technology; it's about redefining our relationship with mobility and the environment.

In the coming days, the world will bear witness to Chrysler's vision of an electrified future. With its first BEV set to hit the roads in 2025 and a fully electric lineup by 2028, Chrysler is driving towards a new era in automotive history.