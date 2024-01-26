ChromaDex Executives to Engage in Investor Select Conference: Spotlight on NAD+ Research

ChromaDex Corp., a leading bioscience company in the realm of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, has announced that its CEO, Rob Fried, and CFO, Brianna Gerber, will be participating in the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference. The conference, scheduled for February 1, 2024, will feature the ChromaDex executives engaging in one-on-one virtual meetings. Interested parties are cordially invited to contact Lytham Partners to arrange these potentially insightful meetings.

Pioneering Healthy Aging Research

ChromaDex has made a name for itself in the field of healthy aging research, particularly its pioneering work on NAD+. This compound, known for its decreasing levels with age, has significant implications for health and longevity. ChromaDex's flagship ingredient, Niagen, is a commercialized form of the NAD+ precursor, nicotinamide riboside (NR). The company's patent portfolio for nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors establishes its position as a trailblazer in the field.

A Deep Dive into NAD+ and Aging

Dr. Michael Lustgarten's findings on elevating NAD+ levels with nicotinic acid and NMN have stirred interest in the scientific community. Emerging research and trials related to aging, longevity, and NAD+ synthesis underscore the potential of these findings. The role of NMN in promoting cellular repair and resilience, enhancing NAD+ levels - crucial for energy production and cell health - is also gaining recognition.

Potential Impact of NMN on Health and Longevity

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a precursor to NAD+, is believed to have a significant impact on health and longevity. However, determining the optimal dosage of NMN is crucial, and it is recommended to consult healthcare professionals before starting any supplementation. The potential health benefits, safety considerations, and efficacy of NMN supplementation are subjects of ongoing research and clinical trials related to NMN and healthy aging.